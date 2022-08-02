StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to “Strong-Buy”

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LECO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.12. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $969.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,062,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

