StockNews.com Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Hold”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NASDAQ:HCM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 469,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,528. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
