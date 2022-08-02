StockNews.com Upgrades HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) to “Hold”

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.07. 469,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,528. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 4,191,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 161,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after buying an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.