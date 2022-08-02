StockNews.com Lowers V.F. (NYSE:VFC) to Sell

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

VFC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,862. V.F. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.37.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,369,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,178,000 after acquiring an additional 631,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.