StockNews.com Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAD. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Gladstone Capital has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $368.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 77.23%. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

See Also

