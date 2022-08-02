StockNews.com Lowers Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Hold

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Balchem Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCPC traded down $7.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.86. The company had a trading volume of 158,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,751. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.62. Balchem has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Trading of Balchem
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,908,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,008,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Balchem (BCPC)
