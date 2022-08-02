Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NCR Call Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 49,160 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 77% compared to the average daily volume of 27,696 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE NCR opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NCR will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NCR by 2.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 7.8% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in NCR in the second quarter valued at $275,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 58.5% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 10.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 454,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

