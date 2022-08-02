Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (AAPL, AAV, ACO.X, AEGXF, AMD, AMG, AMRC, AMT, ANET, AOUT)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X)

had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $154.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $82.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $154.00 to $163.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $131.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $163.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $11.00.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc. from $23.00 to $11.00.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $149.00 to $159.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $77.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $59.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $460.00 to $440.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $112.00.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90).

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $133.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $150.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $563.00 to $555.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $670.00 to $680.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $74.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $246.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $31.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target cut by Stephens from $54.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $150.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$750.00 to C$725.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$28.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $152.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $188.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 625 ($7.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $500.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $494.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$210.00 to C$200.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $151.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $154.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $17.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $16.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $78.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $550.00 to $600.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $457.00 to $530.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to C$52.00. Barclays PLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $51.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $82.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $81.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $77.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $114.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $149.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,160 ($26.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $35.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.55.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $408.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $17.00.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $20.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$58.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$195.00 to C$165.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$150.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $50.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $424.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $128.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $62.00 to $53.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $53.00.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$193.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$6.65 to C$7.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $80.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $53.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.