Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 2nd (AAPL, AAV, ACO.X, AEGXF, AMD, AMG, AMRC, AMT, ANET, AOUT)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 2nd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $177.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $101.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $154.00.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $82.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $300.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $128.00 to $140.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $154.00 to $163.00. Cowen Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $134.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $178.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $108.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $131.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its target price cut by Cowen Inc from $23.00 to $11.00.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.92). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$18.25 to C$14.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $120.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $149.00 to $159.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $77.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.42) to GBX 900 ($11.03). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $85.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $71.00 to $75.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $59.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $460.00 to $440.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $190.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $112.00.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90).

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $78.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $133.00 to $145.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was given a C$15.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $150.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $563.00 to $555.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $670.00 to $680.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $74.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $246.00 to $240.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$2.90 to C$2.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price target increased by Stephens from $31.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $53.00 to $83.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target cut by Stephens from $54.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €65.00 ($67.01) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $150.00.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$10.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $97.00.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $36.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.00.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $97.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$750.00 to C$725.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$28.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$845.00 to C$860.00.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $152.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $188.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $210.00 to $230.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $15.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($6.86) to GBX 625 ($7.66). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $390.00 to $325.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $500.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $453.00 to $494.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$210.00 to C$200.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$195.00 to C$210.00.

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its target price reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $11.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $151.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $154.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $35.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $22.00 to $17.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $16.00.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc. from $70.00 to $78.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$9.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $95.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $102.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $52.00.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $16.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $132.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $600.00 to $570.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $570.00 to $580.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $457.00 to $530.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $500.00 to $550.00.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC to C$52.00. Barclays PLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $22.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 330 ($4.04). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $51.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $77.00 to $82.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. from $65.00 to $81.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $77.00 to $82.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $65.00 to $81.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $75.00.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $77.00 to $80.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $77.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $114.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $35.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$115.00 to C$120.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $157.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $20.00 to $23.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $25.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $149.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $36.00 to $32.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,160 ($26.47) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $35.00.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$0.50 to C$0.55.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $385.00.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $410.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $405.00 to $408.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $110.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) had its target price lowered by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $17.00.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $25.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,380 ($16.91). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $20.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $22.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $21.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$58.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$195.00 to C$165.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$160.00.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$150.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $50.00.

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$66.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$78.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $375.00 to $424.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$6.75.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $128.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $115.00 to $128.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $107.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. from $62.00 to $53.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $46.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $32.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $64.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$124.00 to C$156.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$188.00 to C$193.00.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$177.00 to C$176.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$150.00 to C$155.00.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$13.50 to C$12.50.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$6.65 to C$7.10.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $80.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $53.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $71.00 to $63.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$39.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00.

