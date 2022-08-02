Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Down 2.6%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.95 and last traded at C$5.95. 239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.11.

Stingray Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

See Also

