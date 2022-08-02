Stifel Nicolaus Trims Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Target Price to C$1.50

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARNGF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold Price Performance

ARNGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. 102,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,481. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.