Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $82.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $57.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.