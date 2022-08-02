Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.27. Sterling Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 39.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 600,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

