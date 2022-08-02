Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Performance

SCM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,343. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Stellus Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Stellus Capital Investment

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $68,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,852.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,334 shares of company stock worth $223,515. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

