Status Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.37 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Status has a total market cap of $117.49 million and $14.37 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

