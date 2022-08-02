Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $111.94 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $111.94 million and $11.98 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

