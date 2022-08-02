State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,490 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $189,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $2.34 on Tuesday, reaching $223.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,244,830. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.85 and a 200-day moving average of $284.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

