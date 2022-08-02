State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 20,784 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370,671 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 20,784 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $209,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.68. The stock had a trading volume of 78,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,374,975. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

