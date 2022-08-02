State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,397 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $144,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,721. The company has a market capitalization of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.26. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

