State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,166 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,266,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,166 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of General Electric worth $115,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after acquiring an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after acquiring an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.