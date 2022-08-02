State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 112,077 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,841,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,077 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $234,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 215,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,129,708. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.