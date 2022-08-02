State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Accenture worth $257,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $918,234,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,188,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8,042.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 927,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $312,713,000 after acquiring an additional 915,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after acquiring an additional 817,970 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $301.40. 19,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,936. The firm has a market cap of $190.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.84.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

