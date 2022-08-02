State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $135.58 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ServiceNow worth $135,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total transaction of $344,472.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,679 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $447.68. 6,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,154. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.78. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 498.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

