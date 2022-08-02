State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,015 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $159,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CVS traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. 57,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,189. The firm has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

