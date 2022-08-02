State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $126,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 119,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

NYSE:GS traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.97. 19,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,907. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $112.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

