Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lifted by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,902 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $122.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.76.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.