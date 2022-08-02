Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. 434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,381. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

