Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.05.
Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $642.90 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, services, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
