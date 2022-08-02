StableXSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.77 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and $53.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,836.09 or 0.99968341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00043108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00027357 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000044 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001292 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap.

StableXSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.