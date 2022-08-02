St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,550 ($18.99) to GBX 1,500 ($18.38) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,420 ($17.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.53) to GBX 1,616 ($19.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,370 ($16.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,581 ($19.37).

St. James’s Place Trading Down 2.1 %

LON STJ opened at GBX 1,195 ($14.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,321.28. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,054 ($12.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,301.90.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

