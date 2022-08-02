St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 3.2% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 359,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.