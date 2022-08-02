St. James Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 2.0% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Trading Down 0.6 %

GIS stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $75.28. 59,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,909. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

