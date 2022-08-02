St. James Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,552,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. 357,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,893. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

