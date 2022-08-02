srnArt Gallery (SACT) Market Cap Hits $69,312.35

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $69,312.35 and approximately $755.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034618 BTC.
srnArt Gallery Coin Profile
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
