Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $7,987,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $7,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $5,060,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,913,000 after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $680,648.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,198 shares of company stock valued at $772,247. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3 %

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

