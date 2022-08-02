Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Position Increased by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,375 shares during the period. Sprott Focus Trust comprises 1.2% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Focus Trust were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 117,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 216,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 49,384 shares of company stock worth $399,574. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FUND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Sprott Focus Trust Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

