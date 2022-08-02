Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,800 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 413,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $37.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 466.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 131,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Spero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 74,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 792.03% and a negative return on equity of 116.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.