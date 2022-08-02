Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Announces GBX 24.10 Dividend

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.30) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 2,828 ($34.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,902.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,908.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 932.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.06).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SXS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($44.72) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($46.99) price target on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,527 ($43.22).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

