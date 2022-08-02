SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.80. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.