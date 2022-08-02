SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 1,115.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,492 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF comprises 3.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $30,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

GMF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,150. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.00. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $131.74.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

