SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Trimmed by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $129.86.

