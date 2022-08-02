SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Position Trimmed by 3EDGE Asset Management LP

3EDGE Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.4% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XAR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of XAR opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $129.86.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.