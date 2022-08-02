SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $11,094,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,983. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.