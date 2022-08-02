SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. SparksPay has a total market cap of $23,924.54 and $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000348 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000146 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,508,379 coins and its circulating supply is 11,629,956 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

