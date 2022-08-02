SpaceChain 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,245.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One SpaceChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1,245.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- VIP Token (VIP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Denarius (D) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000464 BTC.
- Limitless VIP (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Incube Chain (ICB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About SpaceChain
SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,286,321 coins and its circulating supply is 307,209,838 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
SpaceChain Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
