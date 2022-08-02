Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $0.55 on Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Sovryn has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $128,638.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
Sovryn Coin Profile
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,456,885 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
