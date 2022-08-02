Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Short Interest Update

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900,000 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 59,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.92. 26,963,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,136,969. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to buy up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $221,006,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,499,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,169,000 after purchasing an additional 507,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

