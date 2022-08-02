SouthState’s (SSB) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 1.3 %

SSB traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.91. 10,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,128. SouthState has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,409 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SouthState by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.