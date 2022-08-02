Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,158,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096,715 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $72,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,416. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.08. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.