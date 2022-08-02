Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $161.67 Million Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,715,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 4.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Flex were worth $161,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 12,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $226,960.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 55,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $972,569.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,010,453.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,237 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,019. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 34,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

