Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Buys 92,959 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,797 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,959 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 3.4% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.24% of NXP Semiconductors worth $116,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.64.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

