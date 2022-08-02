Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Acquires 131,580 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,989,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 131,580 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 2.8% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $97,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.78 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

