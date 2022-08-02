SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,800 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 541,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of SOS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SOS by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,764 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in SOS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. State Street Corp increased its position in SOS by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SOS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS Stock Performance

Shares of SOS stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. SOS has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $174.50.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.